Food Fair
THIRD SATURDAY MORNING of each month.
Free fruits & vegetables from Houston Food Bank.
Summer dates:
June 16, July 21, Aug 18
Registration starts at 10 am, bring picture ID
First come first serve
Venue:Fort Bend Community Church
7707 Highway 6 South, Missouri City, TX77459
(Highway 6 South / Knight’s Court)
Information: Text: 832-915-0115 ,Call: 832-539-4846,
Email: carecenter@fbcchome.org