Free fruits & vegetables from Houston Food Bank

Food Fair

THIRD SATURDAY MORNING of each month.

Free fruits & vegetables from Houston Food Bank.

Summer dates:

June 16, July 21, Aug 18

Registration starts at 10 am, bring picture ID

First come first serve

Venue:Fort Bend Community Church

7707 Highway 6 South, Missouri City, TX77459

(Highway 6 South / Knight’s Court)

Information: Text: 832-915-0115 ,Call: 832-539-4846,

Email: carecenter@fbcchome.org