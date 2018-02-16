FREE flu vaccines to the public

WHAT FREE flu vaccines to the public in areas that have been identified with widespread flu activity. Katy Independent School District has reported an increase in flu-like illnesses widespread absences of students and staff. Even healthy people, without additional medical issues, can get very sick from the flu and spread it to others. Getting a flu vaccine every year is the best available way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. It can prevent the flu or lessen the severity and length of the symptoms if you do contract it. Two additional flu vaccine events will follow on February 22 and 24 in Humble and Deer Park, details to be provided.

WHEN Saturday, February 17, 2018

School Cafeteria – 9am-4pm

WHERE Katy Junior High School

5350 Franz Rd

Katy, TX 77493

WHO Harris County Public Health (HCPH) in collaboration with Katy Independent School District.

WHY This flu season has been very severe and widespread nationwide and in our community. According to the CDC, flu activity is still on the rise overall, and can last as late as May. Everyone 6 months and older should get an annual flu vaccine. While everyone should get a flu shot, it is critically important for the following groups:

· Individuals with certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and chronic lung disease.

· Pregnant women

· Young children

· Those who are 65 years of age and older.

· Anyone who lives with or cares for others who are at high risk of developing serious complications.