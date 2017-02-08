Free Concert this Sunday: Your Brain on Art

Houston Community College and University of Houston partner for innovative research on brain’s creativity

HOUSTON [February 8, 2017] – How does music affect the brain? Houston Community College (HCC) and the University of Houston (UH) have formed a partnership to explore music’s impact on the brain’s creativity.

Musicians from the two schools will get together Sunday afternoon to celebrate the musical collaboration. HCC faculty members Glen Ackerman and Guillermo “Memo” Reza will join UH affiliate artist Woody Witt to play a variation of the Exquisite Corpse, a chance-based game made famous by the Surrealists in the 1920s.

It’s one of a series of series events to mark the collaboration between the HCC music faculty, Blaffer Art Museum, Houston-based artists, and UH’s Noninvasive Brain-Machine Interface Systems Laboratory. This project is an outgrowth of the Blaffer Art Museum Innovation Series, launched in spring 2015, to foster cross-disciplinary collaborations between the arts and sciences. The goal is to show what happens in the brain as people create, perform, and contemplate art in a variety of disciplines.

WHAT: Free concert

WHO: HCC and UH musicians

WHEN: 4 pm Sunday, February 12, 2017

WHERE: Theater 1 of the Performing Arts Center, HCC Spring Branch Campus

1010 West Sam Houston Pkwy N,

Houston, TX 77043

For more information about the project visit http://blafferartmuseum.org/brain.

On site contact:

Alexa Valencia

713-478-5610