Fort Bend ISD to host wellness event focusing on social media safety and gaming addiction

FORT BEND ISD (November 1, 2017) – Fort Bend ISD’s Counseling and Postsecondary Readiness Department will be hosting a wellness event focusing on social media safety and gaming addiction. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 14 in the Commons of First Colony Middle School (3225 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land 77479 ) at 6 p.m.

Nathan Driskell will be the evening’s guest speaker. His presentation will focus on social media safety and gaming addiction, touching on topics such as:

Social Media is Everywhere

Social Media is Addicting

Most Popular Social Media Applications

Texting

Sexting

Online Predators

Steps and Guidelines Parents Can Use to Protect Their Children

Parents, teachers, counselors and anyone who works with children are encouraged to attend. The presentation will last an hour and will include a question and answer period.

Driskell is a graduate of Houston Baptist University, with a background in Psychology and Computer Information Systems Management. He is a licensed Professional Counselor-Supervisor and is currently providing therapy services out of H.O.P.E Psychotherapy of Houston, PLLC. Driskell focuses on the treatment of internet addiction and Asperger’s Disorder.

This presentation is part of FBISD’s Counseling and Postsecondary Readiness Department’s new initiative this year – FBISD Speak Up – which is focused on promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention by reducing the stigma and fear associated with being an upstander and reaching out for support, either for yourself, a friend or family member.

For more information on the event, contact your child’s school counselor.