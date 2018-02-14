Fort Bend ISD to host annual “All Star Talent Draft” job fair, community invited

Fort Bend ISD (February 14, 2018) – Fort Bend ISD is seeking qualified and experienced individuals to join its winning team, and currently has openings for teachers, campus administrators, paraprofessionals, auxiliary support and central office staff.

Individuals interested in applying for any of these positions are invited to attend FBISD’s 2018 “All Star Talent Draft” Job Fair on Saturday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Constellation Stadium (1 Stadium Drive, Sugar Land 77479).

FBISD school and department administrators will be on site to interview applicants and make offers of employment. Applicants are asked to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress in business casual attire for the event. Please keep in mind that this is an “adults-only” event.

Registration begins February 26. At that time, visit the FBISD Human Resources page to register online. Registration will also be open at Constellation Field on the day of the event.