Fort Bend ISD named Finalist in 2018 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards Program

FORT BEND ISD (January 19, 2018) – Fort Bend ISD has been honored as a Finalist for Outstanding School District in the 2018 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards Program. The award recognizes school districts based on their commitment to student achievement through innovative programs, parent/community involvement, and professional development opportunities for teachers and administrators.

“We are extremely proud to be honored by H-E-B again this year, as this is a testament to the outstanding work of our collective Fort Bend ISD community,” said Dr. Charles Dupre, FBISD Superintendent of Schools.

“Great things are happening in FBISD, and this recognition speaks highly to the commitment and overwhelming support that our students, staff and community have shown as we work to prepare our graduates for futures beyond what they can imagine.”

Last year, FBISD’s three finalists were named winners in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program. FBISD’s Board of Trustees earned the School Board award; Julie Diaz of Travis High School received the School Principal Secondary award; and Richard Embrick, Crockett Middle School teacher earned the Rising Star Secondary award.

H-E-B will announce the 2018 program award winners in May at the annual H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards ceremony. If selected, FBISD will be eligible to receive $100,000.

H-E-B launched the Excellence in Education Awards in cooperation with the Texas Association of School Administrators in 2002 as a positive way to support education in Texas. Learn more about the awards program by visiting www.heb.com.