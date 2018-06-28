Fort Bend ISD launches new online process for Off-campus PE approvals

Online process to replace paper forms, applications available on FBISD website and new list of approved Category 1 Off Campus PE activities

FORT BEND ISD (June 28, 2018) – Fort Bend ISD is introducing a new online application process for Off-Campus PE. The application is open thru July 13, 2018, and local training establishments/programs and gyms can access an online form to begin the FBISD establishment approval process. Once approved, students participating in Off Campus PE will train at one of these establishments to receive PE credits previously earned on campus.

There are two categories of Off Campus PE. Category 1 Off-Campus PE is available only for high-level training that leads to national level competition in an activity not offered by the student’s campus physical education, athletics or fine arts departments. These activities will vary at the middle and high school level and are located on the District’s Off Campus PE website . The list of activities now includes middle school dance, golf, lacrosse and ice hockey. The list of approved high school activities now includes ice hockey and lacrosse. Following the online application period, Fort Bend ISD’s Health and PE coordinator will vet establishments to ensure they meet the District’s criteria.

For students to obtain credit, they must submit an Off Campus PE application beginning August 1 – 17, 2018. The applications are located on the District’s Off Campus PE website

In middle school , students can only apply for the Category I level which requires a minimum of 15 hours per week of highly intense, professionally supervised training that leads to national level competition. The majority (10 hours or more) of the 15 hours must be achieved during the weekday (Monday-Friday) and should not include competition hours.

, students can only apply for the Category I level which requires a minimum of 15 hours per week of highly intense, professionally supervised training that leads to national level competition. The majority (10 hours or more) of the 15 hours must be achieved during the weekday (Monday-Friday) and should not include competition hours. In high school, students can apply for both Category I and Category II. A Category II activity requires a minimum of 5 hours per week of highly intense, professionally supervised training with a majority of those hours happening during the weekday. Category II programs must have a curriculum aligned to the TEKS. Students must participate for the entire school semester and follow the district academic calendar.

Approved Category 1 Middle School Off Campus PE Activities 6th-8th Grade Aquatics Archery Diving Equestrian Fencing Gymnastics Ice Skating Martial Arts Synchronized Swimming Swimming Weightlifting Badminton Climbing Cycling Pentathlon Roller Sport Rowing Sailing Shooting Surfing Table Tennis Triathlon Golf Wrestling Dance Ice Hockey Lacrosse

Approved Category 1 High School Off Campus PE Activities 9th-12th Grade Wrestling Archery Ice Hockey Equestrian Fencing Gymnastics Ice Skating Martial Arts Synchronized Swimming Lacrosse Weightlifting Badminton Climbing Cycling Pentathlon Roller Sport Rowing Sailing Shooting Surfing Table Tennis