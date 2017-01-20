Fort Bend ISD to hold public hearing regarding Texas Academic Performance Report

Hearing planned for Monday, February 6, 2017





FORT BEND ISD (January 20, 2017) — Fort Bend ISD will conduct a public hearing regarding the annual Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. The public hearing will take place at Hightower High School (3333 Hurricane Lane, Missouri City, TX 77459) during a special called meeting and agenda review workshop.

State law requires school districts to hold a public discussion about the District’s performance on the annual TAPR within 90 calendar days (not including the Winter Holiday) from the date the report was released.

Prior to the public hearing, beginning at 5:00 p.m., the FBISD Board of Trustees will host roundtable discussions as part of its ongoing Board Listening Tour