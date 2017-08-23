Forecasts Predict Tropical Depression Harvey Will Dump Heavy Rainfall and Winds Across the Fort Bend County Region

The National Hurricane Center is reporting that Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches over the middle and upper Texas coast and southwest Louisiana through next Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Fort Bend County. In the event of heavy rains, first responders caution motorists: Turn around, don’t drown! Do not drive down flooded streets, and avoid street parking to protect your vehicle and keep roadways clear for emergency response crews.

In the meantime, City officials encourage residents to shelter in place and to assemble an emergency preparedness kit. Make sure your family has enough non-perishable food and water supplies to see you through at least 72 hours.

Here are some tips from the experts:

Ø As a general rule, residents should store three days’ worth of supplies. If room and resources allow, store more;

Ø Stock up on items such as flashlights, batteries, radios, first-aid kits, cell phone chargers, maps, medications and important documents; and

Ø Practice an escape plan in case your family needs to evacuate.

Follow the City’s Emergency Management Twitter @MissouriCityEM for more updates.

Emergency management officials also encourage residents to:

Ø Know if you live in an evacuation area (Fort Bend County is designated by the state as a pass-through county for evacuees who live along the Gulf Coast. As a municipality in the county, Missouri City would not be under a mandatory evacuation if a hurricane were to hit the region – so it is imperative that residents be prepared to shelter in place.)

Ø Assess your risks and know your home’s vulnerability to storm surge, flooding and wind.

Ø Understand National Weather Service forecasts, and especially the meaning of hurricane and tornado watches and warnings.

o Hurricanes: For a storm watch in this category, forecasters would report a possibility of winds of 74 mph and higher within 36 hours. For a warning, forecasters would report a possibility of winds at the same speed within 24 hours.

o Flash Floods: Never drive through flooded roadways, do not cross flooded roads or waterways on foot, avoid ditches and storm drains and stay tuned to local media for road reports and updates.

Officials also stress the importance of keeping a list of informational resources for reference. A recommended list for Missouri City residents includes:

Ø Police and Fire Departments: 911 or 281.403.8700

Ø CenterPoint Energy: 713.207.2222

Ø American Red Cross, Fort Bend County Branch: 281.342.9480

Ø Missouri City Television: Comcast Ch. 16; AT&T U-verse Ch. 99

Ø WQMN – 1690 AM: Missouri City’s emergency advisory radio station

Ø Enable Fort Bend (www.enablefortbend.com): This County agency assists individuals with special needs during an emergency or natural disaster. Staff may be reached at 281.238.3514

For updates, please watch the City website: www.missouricitytx.gov, like us on Facebook—fb/MissouriCityTX, follow us on Twitter and Instagram—@MissouriCityTX, and watch Missouri City Television (Ch. 16 on Comcast and Ch. 99 on AT&T U-verse).