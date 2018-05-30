Food Truck Fridays: Party in the Plaza

Sugar Land, TX – Come enjoy the city of Sugar Land’s Summer Concert and Food Truck Friday Series at the plaza adjacent to the Smart Financial Centre. The series will showcase live entertainment, lawn games, the splash pad and food trucks on selected Friday evenings throughout the summer from 6-8 p.m.

June dates include June 8, June 15 and June 29. Additional dates throughout the summer will be added to the lineup as they approach. Party goers are encouraged to check facebook.com/SugarLandParks for the latest event details including band and food truck information.

All activities and entertainment are free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase though onsite vendors. Free public parking will be available in the Smart Financial Centre parking lot, 18111 Lexington Blvd.

Funding for the event is supported with tourism funds utilized to encourage travel to destination venues like the plaza adjacent to the Smart Financial Centre. These funds benefit the local economy through the attraction of visitor spending and expanded sales tax revenue that contributes to the city having one of the state’s lowest property tax rates while also funding the high level of services citizens expect.

For more information about the event, contact the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department at 281-275-2900, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parks or follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at facebook.com/SugarLandParks.