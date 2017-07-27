Flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day will be held on Tuesday, 15 August 2017 at 7:30 AM at the Consulate General of India (4300 Scotland St, Houston Texas, 77007).
Indian nationals, members of the Indian American community, friends of India and their families along with children are cordially invited to the function. Participants are requested to assemble at the consulate General of India. Kindly bring your photo ID.
