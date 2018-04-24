FEMA Mitigation Specialists Available to Consult Residents On Harvey Repairs at FM 1092 Lowe’s Through April 28

As Texans repair, build or rebuild their homes after Hurricane Harvey, home improvement stores and FEMA mitigation specialists are teaming up to provide free information, tips and literature on making homes stronger and safer.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be available at Lowe’s, 3807 FM 1092, in Missouri City during the following dates/times:

Ø Tuesday, April 24 to Saturday, April 28: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

FEMA mitigation specialists will answer questions and offer tips and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes using proven methods that will prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. Most of the information and free literature provided are geared to do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

Some topics covered will include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded and wind-damaged homes.

For Texas disaster mitigation information, visit www.fema.gov/texas-disaster-mitigation.

For additional information about mitigation, visit www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.

For more information on Hurricane Harvey and Texas recovery, visit the FEMA Harvey Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FEMAharvey, the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at www.dps.texas.gov/dem/.

