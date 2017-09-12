FBISD’s Collaborative Communities to host mentoring events on Wednesday, September 13

Fort Bend ISD (September 8, 2017) – New and returning Fort Bend ISD mentors are invited to attend one of two events – a mentor training and mentor equipping session – on Wednesday, September 13. Hosted by the District’s Collaborative Communities Department, the training sessions will prepare volunteer mentors for supporting the District’s Guiding Promising Students (GPS) Mentoring Program.

The following are details regarding each event:

Mentor Training

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Location: FBISD Administration Building (16431 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land, 77479)

Participants: Individuals who are new to the District’s mentoring program

The mentor training is a one-time, mandatory meeting for individuals who have shown an interest in joining the GPS mentoring program. During the training, participants will receive an overview of the program, guidelines for working with FBISD students, as well as strategies and tips for ensuring a successful mentoring partnership with their select student(s). Mentors are asked to sign a one-year commitment agreeing to meet with a student once a week during the school year. Mentors are also required to complete a background check. Once the background check is completed, the District will send mentor applications to the campuses they request.

Mentor Equipping Session on Goal-Setting

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: FBISD Administration Building (16431 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land, 77479)

Participants: Previous mentors who are returning to the program this year

During the equipping session, returning mentors will receive a mentoring handbook, learn about goal-setting activities to complete with their mentees, and enter a raffle for a chance to win prizes. Mentors can click here to sign up for the session.

For more information about the GPS mentoring program, call FBISD’s Department of Collaborative Communities at 281-634-1444 or visit the Collaborative Communities website.