FBISD Spirit Night at Greatwood Chick-fil-A Proceeds raised will benefit Decision Day 2017

FORT BEND ISD (February 16, 2017) –The FBISD College & Career Department is teaming up with Chick-fil-A Greatwood (20010 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land 77479) for dinner on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Be sure to mention FBISD CCR and a portion of your purchase will go toward Decision Day 2017. So mark your calendars and come out and have dinner for a great cause!

The Decision Day event is held as a celebration for FBISD seniors who have committed to furthering their education (two- and four-year colleges, specialized trade schools, military enlistment). Students will hear from guest speakers and college admissions representatives, and can win prizes, including laptops, dorm items, and other resources useful in college.