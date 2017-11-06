FBI, GALVESTON POLICE ANNOUNCE UP TO $10,000 REWARD IN CASE OF BOY FOUND ON BEACH

Digital Billboard Campaign Launched

(HOUSTON, TX) – The FBI Texas City office and the Galveston Police Department announced today a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the identification and location of the family members caring for a boy whose body was found on a Galveston beach more than two weeks ago.

“It’s heartbreaking that no one has come forward to identify this boy or offer clues as to what happened to him,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ed Michel of the FBI Houston field office. “The FBI is offering its resources to the Galveston Police Department to help them get answers.”

The boy, who investigators believe may be three to five years old, was found deceased on a Galveston beach on Friday, October 20, 2017. The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing and nothing has been ruled out at this time, including accidental death.

“At this time, we are focused on identifying the family of ‘Little Jacob’,” said Galveston Police Captain Josh Schirard.

“Someone has to know who they are and who ‘Little Jacob’ is,” he added.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for the successful identification and location of the family members caring for this young boy at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5324.

www.fbi.gov The FBI has also created a “Seeking Information” poster with a composite sketch of the boy. It can be viewed and downloaded ator www.fbi.gov/Houston . It will be updated periodically so the public is encouraged to visit the site regularly. The poster will also be shared on Twitter @FBIHouston and @miFBIHouston.

Clear Channel Outdoor and Lamar Outdoor, through the Outdoor Advertising Association of Texas, will be running digital billboards featuring “Little Jacob’s” composite sketch and the FBI tip line. The billboards will run in the Greater Houston Area, throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky.