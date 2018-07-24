Electrical Power Surge Causes Partial Shutdown At City’s Regional Surface Water Treatment Plant

Missouri City’s Regional Surface Water Treatment Plant is partially off-line due to an electrical power surge that damaged facility motors, pumps and other accessories. This will impact users in Sienna Plantation, Riverstone and MUD 46, View MUD Map.

After a full shutdown earlier today, officials and staff have restored about 50 percent of operations; the facility is estimated to be fully online within the next 24 hours. MUD operators have put a Drought Contingency Plan in effect for those affected. Outdoor water use is prohibited; please conserve indoor usage as much as possible.

City and plant officials are directing a situational assessment to determine the cause of the surge and to identify the operational deficiencies.

To prevent further damage and assure the safety of plant staff, the entire facility was shut down earlier this afternoon and staff is working to resume full operations at the earliest convenience.

In the interim, the City is utilizing emergency water conservation measures (including turning off HOA/Public irrigation meters). And, plant operators are mapping out the scenarios with other MUD operators.

