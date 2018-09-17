Due to Recent Heavy Rains and Increase in Mosquitoes; City Officials Adding Extra Spray Days, Starting Today—9/15

In response to the recent heavy rains and an increase in the mosquito population citywide, Missouri City has added two additional spray days through Oct. 31. In addition to the City’s contractor spraying every Thursday; the company will also add Monday and Saturday to its updated schedule, which begins tonight.

Spraying will take place by the contractor, Cypress Creek Pest Control, in all communities between the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Spraying covers all streets and neighborhoods within City limits, including the private streets of communities that have provided a gate code for accessibility by the contractor. Also, in addition to the contractor’s cycle, City staff sprays common areas like parks, green spaces, and the Quail Valley Golf Course as the need arises.

An environmentally friendly pesticide, Kontrol 30-30, will be used and special attention will be given to locations where mosquitoes swarm.

“The City will proactively continue to monitor this issue, and will keep residents informed of spray schedule plans as we move forward,” said City Manager Anthony J. Snipes. “Mosquitoes can be a health hazard and the spraying program is a key prevention measure we have in place to keep the populations low.”

Staff also encourages all residents to prepare themselves to “Fight the Bite” by following the 4 D’s:

Ø DUSK/DAWN are the times of day you should try to stay indoors. This is when infected mosquitoes are most active.

Ø DRESS in long sleeves, pants, loose and light-colored clothing when outside. For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.

Ø DEFEND yourself by using an insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. Follow label instructions and reapply as you would with sunscreen, after sweating and swimming.

Ø DRAIN standing water in your backyard and neighborhood. Make sure that flower pots, water dishes, bird baths and wading pools are properly drained.

In the event you get a mosquito bite, experts recommend the first-aid procedures below:

Ø Wash the bite with soap and water

Ø Apply anti-itch cream or use calamine lotion or oatmeal bath for itching

Ø Place an ice pack to reduce any swelling

Ø Seek medical attention immediately if you experience dizziness, swelling of lips and throat or difficulty breathing.

Local experts are monitoring the mosquito populations closely as a resident in Fort Bend County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus. For more information on West Nile and Zika in Texas, visit: TXWestNile.org and TexasZika.org.

For more information on the City’s mosquito control program and spray schedule, read this list of frequently asked questions on the City’s website: http://bit.ly/2wMRYnF.

For updates, please watch the City website: www.missouricitytx.gov, like us on Facebook—fb/MissouriCityTX, follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat—@MissouriCityTX, watch Missouri City Television (Ch. 16 on Comcast and Ch. 99 on AT&T U-verse) or download the MCTX Mobile app (available for free in Google Play and the Apple app store).