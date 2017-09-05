Disaster Unemployment Aid Available for Ten Additional Counties

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) today announced that 10 counties including, Austin, Bastrop, DeWitt, Gonzales, Karnes, Lavaca, Lee, Polk, Tyler and Walker, have been added to Presidential Disaster Declaration FEMA 4332-DR. TWC is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) from individuals whose employment or self-employment was impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Individuals who live in, work in, or travel through these three counties must be submitted by October 5, 2017. TWC’s website contains more information about Disaster Unemployment Assistance.