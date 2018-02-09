Cultural Kite Festival Set for March 3

Sugar Land, TX ­– Escape for a moment to witness vibrant kites ride the wind and decorate the sky at the annual Cultural Kite Festival on Saturday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Brazos River Park and the newly named The Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land, 18427 Southwest Freeway.

Activities will include a 24-foot rock wall, spring-free trampoline, face painting, henna tattoos, community booths and much more for your entire family to enjoy. Stilt walkers will roam the park enticing the crowd with their visual artistry and movement. The main stage will come to life with cultural performances from local area groups.

Throughout the event, children will be able to create their own kites at the kite-making workshop, enjoy kite flying lessons and participate in several kite competitions for all ages.

There is no cost to enter the kite competition. Registration may be completed at www.sugarlandtx.gov/specialevents or onsite at the times listed below. First-, second- and third-place trophies will be awarded for each category.

Get a team together and show creativity and spirit at the chalk art competition. The chalk art competition is free and open to all. Beat the lines by registering online at www.sugarlandtx.gov/specialevents.

Category Registration Time Contest Time Winners Announced Largest Kite 10 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m. Smallest Kite 11 a.m. 11:30 a.m. Noon Most Unusual/Unique Kite Noon 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. Highest Flying Kite 1 p.m. 1:30 p.m. 2 p.m. Chalk Art 10 a.m. through event 2 p.m.

All activities and entertainment are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be sold by local onsite food trucks that include Nom Mi Street, the Waffle Bus, Big 6 BBQ, the Burger Joint, the Pink Company, the Grove Donut Truck and Anna’s Gourmet Greek Food Truck.

Public parking will be available onsite at Brazos River Park and The Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land. Additionally, shuttle services will be provided for offsite parking at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington Blvd. The shuttle service will run continuously between the Smart Financial Centre and The Crown Festival Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Limited handicap parking will be available at the park.

The Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land is a 52-acre green space designed to accommodate large-scale community and city events like the Cultural Kite Festival. In conjunction with Brazos River Park, it is an amenity intended to serve the needs of residents and promote tourism.

Voters approved funding for The Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land in 2013. It not only serves the recreational needs of Sugar Land but supports ongoing efforts to expand tourism in Sugar Land. A focus on tourism and commercial sources to reduce the property tax burden on homeowners has been a key to maintaining one of the state’s lowest property tax rates while providing the high level of services citizens expect.

The city of Sugar Land and all other sponsors are extremely excited to host Cultural Kite Festival for the entire Sugar Land community.

For more information about the event, contact Sugar Land’s Parks and Recreation Department at (281) 275-2825 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/specialevents for a complete listing of events. Don’t forget to follow us on social media for more event information @SugarLandParks.