Crowded Shelter Prompts Special Adoption Fees

Sugar Land, TX – The Sugar Land Animal Shelter is offering a special adoption rate for dogs of $55 through April 30.

The normal fee of $105 is being slashed to find forever homes for the 40 dogs currently living at the shelter, a facility designed to accommodate only 24. The fees include vaccinations, spaying/neutering and a microchip with a lifetime registration.

Choosing an animal is a big decision, so the shelter offers a “sleepover” program.

Those interested in adopting a pet will have a chance to see if their choice is a good fit before making the commitment. If it’s a perfect match, just return to Sugar Land Animal Services to finalize the adoption.

For more information about providing Sugar Land’s pets the gift of a forever home this holiday season, visit Sugar Land Animal Services, 101 Gillingham Lane, or call (281) 275-A-DOG (2364). Available animals may also be viewed online at www.SugarLandPetopia.org.