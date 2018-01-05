Crime Stoppers of Houston Presents Important Presentation about Terrorism

Expert to cover the evolution and challenges of global terrorism post 9-11

WHAT: Crime Stoppers of Houston presents important discussion about terrorism. Facilitated by national security and counterterrorism expert James Conway, the presentation will review and discuss the evolution and distinct challenges of global terrorism post 9/11.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A audience discussion.

The event is free to attend. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP directly to phollek@crime-stoppers.org.

Additional information can be found here: http://crime-stoppers.org/events/2018/terrorism-talks-a-global-terrorism-snapshot/

WHEN: Wednesday, January 10, 2018

6:00pm – 7:300pm

WHERE: Crime Stoppers of Houston Building – 3001 Main Street Houston, TX 77002 – Parking lot entrance is off of Fannin St.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: James G. Conway, Jr. is a national security and counterterrorism expert who has served our nation with distinction for 35 years, 25 of those years as a Special Agent of the FBI.

You may know him from his terrorism and national security analysis on ABC News, Fox Business News, Fox Radio, MSNBC, NEWSMAX TV and One America Network. Throughout Special Agent Conway’s career, he managed global organized crime, terrorism and counter-intelligence operations and investigations in liaison with police, intelligence and judicial counterparts throughout Europe, the Middle-east and Latin-America. Special Agent Conway also served in a variety of diplomatic capacities during his career, his most recent as Program Manager of FBI counterterrorism operations at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.

Conway is currently President and Managing Director of Global Intel Strategies, Inc., a Houston-based consulting firm that advises and trains government counterterrorism agencies throughout the world as well as academia and the media on terrorism and national security matters. Global Intel Strategies also provides consultation to the private sector on international relations, global security issues, counter-terrorism measures and risk mitigation.