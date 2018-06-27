Court Road to Close from Moore to Staffordshire Road For Construction

On Thursday, July 5, 2018, Century Communities, under the supervision of the City, will be closing Court Road between Moore Road and Staffordshire Road to begin the Independence Boulevard Segment 1 Construction.

Traffic control devices and detour routes will be set up as well. The City’s portion of the project of the Independence Boulevard Project will begin during the course of this project.

It is anticipated that the road will be out of service until the end of 2018 with an anticipated opening of the new Independence Boulevard segment in the first quarter of January 2019. Residents should expect traffic delays during construction.

The Independence Boulevard Segment 1 project consists of reconstructing the existing two-lane concrete roadway into a four-lane, divided concrete curb and gutter roadway from the Gulf Coast Water Authority (GCWA) Bridge, realigned to meet the intersection of Staffordshire Road and Independence Boulevard.

Staffordshire Road consists of reconstructing the existing two-lane asphalt roadway into a two-lane concrete curb and gutter roadway. Freese & Nichols, Inc. was selected for design, which is currently ongoing.

Total estimated project cost: $4.5M; Fort Bend County Mobility will fund 50 percent of this project.

