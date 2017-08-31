County Judge ISSUES CURFEW ORDER for Unincorporated Fort Bend County

In response to requests from Fort Bend County law enforcement officials, Judge Bob Hebert has issued a curfew order for unincorporated areas of Fort Bend County. This curfew will be in effect beginning August 31, 2017 through September 6, 2017 each day from 12:01 AM until 6:00 AM.

The curfew states that the only people who may remain in or travel around on both public and private property are:

Law Enforcement Personnel

People authorized by the County Judge to assist in the protection of the health, safety, or welfare of the public

Owners of the property in which they are found during curfew hours

A person who remains or travels upon private property which is owned by him or upon which the person has been invited

This order will take effect immediately.

“This curfew,” said Judge Hebert, “is being put into effect for the safety of people in the unincorporated areas of Fort Bend County. The safety of our citizens outweighs the temporary inconvenience that results from this curfew. We want you to be safe as we face Harvey’s challenges together”.

http://fbcoem.org/county-judge-issues-curfew-order-for-unincorporated-fort-bend-county/