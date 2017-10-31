COUNCIL MEMBER DONATES RESCUE BOAT TO HFD

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department received a donation for life-saving equipment from Houston City Council Member Steve Le. The Council Member donated $26,000 for the purchase of a rescue boat for the Houston Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team.

“Our first responders need proper equipment to get the job done efficiently and safely. As such, our office felt strongly the need to lend any and all support to HFD,” said Council Member Steve Le, District F.

The Zodiac boat will be used for swift water rescue and will operate out of Station 10 in Le’s district at 6600 Corporate Dr, Houston, TX 77036.

“We sincerely appreciate Council Member Le’s donation and his dedication to the safety of the citizens in his district and the city of Houston as a whole,” Sam Pena, Houston Fire Chief.

The new boat is the industry standard for rescue operations in swift water.