Community Message: Harris County Sheriff’s Office teams with Texas Attorney General’s Office for Pre-Halloween Crackdown on Child Predators

Oct. 30, 2017 – Dozens of sex offenders will be in jail as trick-or-treaters make the Halloween rounds on Tuesday night, thanks to a 5-day joint initiative between the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

The two agencies made 28 felony warrant arrests and one misdemeanor warrant arrest on charges that include aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, possession of child pornography, compelling prostitution, and failure to register as a sex offender. More than 50 warrants were cleared during the initiative.

“Harris County parents should be able to trust that the law enforcement community is pulling together to do everything we can to keep children safe on Halloween and every day of the year. I want to thank the Texas Attorney General’s Office for helping us track down and arrest some of our community’s most dangerous offenders,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Child predator s are on notice: We are watching and we will lock up anyone who attempts to harm a child.”

Through Halloween night, Harris County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies will be monitoring the homes of registered sex offenders to ensure that they are not enticing trick-or-treaters to their homes. Many sex offenders, including those on probation or parole, are prohibited from displaying decorations outside their homes that would draw children to their doors.

For more information about the Texas Sex Offender Registration Program, click the link below:

https://www.dps.texas.gov/administration/crime_records/pages/faq.htm#a1