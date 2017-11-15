City Trash Screening Enforcement Sweep Begins on Dec. 1; Had Been Suspended to Allow Recovery From Harvey

In the months after Hurricane Harvey, the City suspended enforcement of trash screening and fence and debris violations to assure homeowners in all communities had an opportunity to focus on rebuilding and recovering from the storm.

The deferment will continue through the end of November. Then, starting on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, Code Enforcement Officers will resume issuing warnings and citations for trash screening offenses. And, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, staff will resume enforcing fence and debris regulations.

“We implemented the grace period to assist our citizens during an unprecedented public emergency,” said City Manager Anthony J. Snipes. “And, as part of our commitment to superior customer service, especially following a crisis such as Harvey, staff wanted to provide residents adequate notification of the December first plan of action.”

Code initiatives are integral in keeping the City landscape clean and green and a collaborative effort by citizens and staff in this area is reflective of the Show Me City’s designation as a Platinum Scenic City. The distinction reflects the area’s utilization of strict ordinances and regulations, resulting in increased economic development and property values. Missouri City is the only municipality in the region to hold a Platinum-level Scenic City designation.

To assure strategic enforcement of codes and consistency overall, City Manager Snipes convened a Nuisance Abatement Committee in August, 2016 to develop the philosophy, processes, communications and means to measure the outcomes and reporting out on Code Enforcement initiatives.

“The task force is making strides and includes employees in my office, Code Enforcement, Police, Fire & Rescue Services, Development Services, Legal and Communications,” he said. “Based on recommendations the committee made to City Council last year, Members unanimously approved an ordinance that establishes graduated minimum penalties for certain violations, including solid waste and recycling receptacle screening.”

Council approved the fines below for violation of the Solid Waste Receptacle Placement ordinance:

A minimum fine of $50 for a first conviction;

$250 for the second conviction;

$500 for three or more convictions

“There are a high number of trash screening violations citywide and the December sweep will serve as a reminder to homeowners that any device used for trash collection or storage must be screened from public view,” said Code Enforcement Supervisor Cynthia Rex. “Code of Ordinance also prohibits trash and trash containers being placed at the curb prior to 6 p.m. the evening before scheduled collection and after midnight of the scheduled collection day.”

Residents who wish to report Code Enforcement violations may do so through https://seeclickfix.com/missouri-city or by downloading the Missouri City iReport app, which is available for free in the app store for iPhone and Android phones. Citizens can download the application by searching “Missouri City iReport”. Once a resident has reported an issue, iReport will contact a corresponding Code Enforcement Officer via email for further review. The application also allows residents to track the status of their complaint, receive progress reports and comment on other complaints.

For more information on the City's code enforcement program and other municipal services, please watch the City website: www.missouricitytx.gov