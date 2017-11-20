City to Close Non-Emergency Offices for Thanksgiving; Pickup for Municipal Solid Waste Customers Will Occur

All non-emergency City Hall Offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving. This includes:

*City Hall, 1522 Texas Pkwy.

*Inspections & Permits, 1522 Texas Pkwy.

*Municipal Court, 3845 Cartwright Rd.

*Recreation & Tennis Center, 2701 Cypress Point Dr.

Residents who have questions about City services and programs should call 281.403.8500 and leave a voicemail message. Residents and businesses with questions about inspections and permits should call 281.403.8600 and leave a message. City Staff will promptly return all calls. For emergencies, please call 911.

The Recreation & Tennis Center, 2701 Cypress Point Dr., will also be closed Thursday and Friday. The center will reopen for normal business hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Quail Valley Golf Course and the City Centre at Quail Valley, 2880 La Quinta Dr., will be closed on Thanksgiving. Normal hours for both will resume at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. For tee times and other information, call 281.403.5910.

Residents who participate in the Municipal Solid Waste and Recycling Program will receive regular service. To ensure pickup, citizens are encouraged to set garbage and recyclable materials out by 7 a.m. For assistance, residents may contact WCA at 281.403.5800.

