City of Richmond: The City Will Be Spraying for Mosquitoes In the City Limits Again Thursday, September 27th Followed By Saturday, September 29th, 2018

The City of Richmond will spray for mosquitoes on Thursday, September 27th, and again on Saturday September 29th. We will then continue the twice a week spraying the following week- Thursday October 4th followed by Saturday, October 6th.

Please be proactive and check your property for any standing water….in trays, fountains, tires, potted plants, clogged rain gutters, bird baths etc,…. and dump all water. We know it takes us all of us doing our part to keep mosquitoes at bay during these rainy seasons. Don’t allow any places for mosquitoes to breed. And remember, do not go outside without protection.