City of Richmond: Republic Service Holiday Schedule for Trash Pick-Up

Post Date: 12/15/2017 4:00 PM

Christmas Day- Monday, December 25, 2017 (No trash pick up Christmas Day)

Monday’s collection will occur on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s collection will occur on Wednesday.

Thursday’s collection will occur on Friday.

Friday’s collection will occur on Saturday.

New Year’s Day- Monday, January 1, 2018 (No trash pick up New Years Day)

Monday’s collection will occur on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s collection will occur on Wednesday.

Thursday’s collection will occur on Friday.

Friday’s collection will occur on Saturday.

Wednesday- Green waste Day will roll to Thursday both weeks, and the Green Waste Day is when you would put your Christmas Tree to curb without lights and ornaments!