City of Pearland celebrates National Parks and Recreation Month

Summer is here, which means it’s time to get out and discover the great things happening at your local parks and recreation centers. This July, explore the “undiscovered” roles of local parks and recreation with the City of Pearland as we celebrate Park and Recreation Month, A Lifetime of Discovery. A variety of fun activities are planned for residents of all ages and abilities – including Archery Tag, Wheelchair Basketball, and FootGolf.

The City of Pearland is celebrating Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), by inviting you to explore A Lifetime of Discovery at your local parks and rec. Playgrounds, rec centers, sports leagues, summer camps are just a few of the things that come to mind when we think of parks and rec. But, parks and recreation is so much more than that. During Park and Recreation Month, discover all the ways parks and recreation can improve quality of life, like senior programs; innovative health and wellness opportunities; community celebrations; outdoor education and more.

The City of Pearland encourages people that support parks and recreation to share why they think it’s important to explore and discover all the City has to offer with the hashtag #DiscoverPearland.