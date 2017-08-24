City of Houston Prepares for Impacts from Hurricane Harvey

- Home
HOUSTON – The City of Houston is preparing for significant impacts from Hurricane Harvey as it is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane between Matagorda Bay and Corpus Christi, Texas.
Impacts to the City of Houston are expected to mostly be significant rainfall. The National Weather Service forecast currently indicates that Houston will see close to 20 inches of rainfall over the weekend and into early next week. This is likely to cause dangerous flash flooding, and will cause area flooding throughout the entire Houston region.
Houston residents should prepare for both the impact of flooding and Tropical Storm force winds.
This includes:
The City is preparing emergency response resources to be able to meet the public safety needs of residents during the storm.
This includes:
In anticipation of the arrival of the Hurricane, some City events and facilities have preemptively closed or canceled:
The Houston Parks & Recreation Department (HPARD) says Lake Houston Wilderness Park will be closed Friday, August 25, through Sunday, August 27, due to forecasted weather conditions from Tropical Storm Harvey. Park visitors with reservations will receive a full refund.
The Theatre District Open House scheduled for Sunday has also been canceled.
The Houston Airport System reminds residents who are planning travel by air over the weekend to check with their carriers about possible cancellations. For a list of carriers and contact information, visit fly2houston.com.
At this time, the American Red Cross has not opened any emergency shelters. If and when they become necessary, they will be posted to redcross.org. Additionally, residents who may need Red Cross Assistance can call 1-800-733-2767 (1-800-RED-CROSS).
The City of Houston will continue to provide updates on Hurricane Harvey as they become available through Alert Houston.