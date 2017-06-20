City of Houston Monitoring Tropical Storm Cindy, Urges Residents to Prepare

HOUSTON – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued Tropical Storm Watch for the City of Houston as Tropical Storm Cindy continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico. While the exact track and impacts are unknown, the City is urging residents to take steps in the event our area experiences the heavy rain, wind and street flooding that is associated with tropical systems.

“Our community needs to be ready year-around for emergencies,” said Rick Flanagan, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Houston, “Residents should make preparations in case we experience high water, strong winds or power outages. ”

The City of Houston’s Office of Emergency Management is monitoring the system with the National Weather Service and Harris County Flood Control District. Overnight, OEM personnel will be watching forecasts and adjusting the City’s response levels as appropriate.

City Preparations

The Houston Fire Department is evaluating the status of their rescue and evacuation boats and has them positioned all over the city as part of their normal readiness.

The Public Works and Engineering Department is preparing vehicles that can traverse high water in the even they are needed. They are also evaluating the need for pre-staging barricades at designated low-water areas throughout the City

The Houston Police Department has high water rescue trucks available for use in the event of significant street flooding.

The Office of Emergency Management is coordinating information with various partners, including neighboring jurisdictions and the State of Texas. In the event it is needed, OEM is also prepared to activate the City’s Emergency Operations Center.

Get Prepared

This serves as a reminder that Houston is one of the most hurricane and tropical storm-prone major cities in America, and that residents should be prepared.

Houston residents can download the ReadyHouston “Ready App” for Android and iOS, which helps walk them through the emergency planning process, as well as what supplies they should have on hand. Information on how to download the app is available at readyhoustontx.gov.

OEM has provided a list of steps to prepare for tropical weather through AlertHouston, the City’s emergency notification system. For information, or to sign up, visit houstonemergency.org.