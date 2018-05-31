City of Houston Invites Public to the 2018 Extreme Weather Ready Expo, Shell Oil Company Signs-on as New Title Sponsor

HOUSTON – As hurricane season gets underway June 1, the public is invited to the 2018 Extreme Weather Ready Expo.

This important, family-friendly preparedness event is scheduled to take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Hall E on Saturday, June 2nd from 10 am to 3 pm.

The City of Houston and its regional partners are pleased to welcome Shell Oil Company as the title sponsor of the 2018 Extreme Weather Ready Expo.

The Extreme Weather Ready Expo is the largest severe weather preparedness expo in the nation and brings together community organizations, government agencies, and community partners to provide people in the greater Houston area with important information on preparing for severe weather and other disasters. For over 25 years, the Expo (formerly known as the Hurricane Workshop) has gained national recognition for its work to prepare the community.

Opening remarks will be provided by Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, and Frazier Wilson, Vice President, Shell Oil Company Foundation and Director, Workforce Development & Diversity Outreach. Kenneth Graham, Director of the National Hurricane Center in Florida, will offer information on the upcoming hurricane season.

Throughout the day there will be information sessions, demonstrations, activities for kids, and subject matter experts from Emergency Management, the Harris County Flood Control District, FEMA, local Health Departments and others. Television news meteorologists from local stations will be on site to answer questions about how to better prepare for hurricane season. New this year will be the Houston Museum of Natural Science Discovery Dome and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles for immunizations and dental screenings. Parents will need to bring their child’s immunization records for them to receive free vaccines and dental screenings.

“After last years’ experience with Hurricane Harvey, and following the Tax Day and Memorial Day floods, we know the importance of working together to prepare for dangerous weather,” Mayor Turner said. “We want everyone to think about lessons learned from those events and work to be ready as we enter the 2018 hurricane season. We certainly appreciate Shell’s partnership and willingness to sponsor this event.”

Frazier Wilson added, “Disasters can occur at any time and empowering our neighbors to become better equipped is key to our resilience as a community. Shell is proud to support this important event that encourages the public to proactively prepare for the 2018 season.”

In addition to the published parking lots around the GRB, the Tundra Garage (connected to the Toyota Center) at 1506 Jackson will be available for event parking for $5.00.

Shell joins the other members of the planning collaboration including the National Weather Service, Greater Houston Local Emergency Planning Committee, CenterPoint Energy, Offices of Emergency Management for City of Houston, Harris County, Fort Bend County, Montgomery County and Galveston County, Harris County Flood Control District, American Red Cross, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the Mayor’s Office of People with Disabilities.

For more information on the Extreme Weather Ready Expo, visit www.weatherreadyexpo.com. or contact Jackie Miller, 832-393-0922 or 713-859-4232.