City Earns $15,000 Rebuild Texas Fund Grant

The Rebuild Texas Fund has awarded Missouri City’s Office of Emergency Management a $15,000 grant to be used for emergency preparedness training and continued Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

The Rebuild Texas Fund was launched just days after Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas communities. A collaborative project of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and the OneStar Foundation, the initiative is dedicated to the economic recovery of hard-hit Texas communities.

“We are grateful for the Rebuild Texas Fund’s dedication and passion for rebuilding and revitalizing communities, including our own ‘Show Me City,’” said City Manager Anthony Snipes. “Through this generous grant, we will be able to greatly improve the City’s emergency preparedness training and to increase our capabilities to respond to the citizens of Missouri City.”

The grant will be utilized to host high-quality training for the City’s emergency operations staff and allow City staff to reassess the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the current emergency operation center (EOC) and determine any vulnerabilities and organizational gaps.

“The impact of this grant will be priceless as it allows our team of new leaders to not only operate the EOC during disasters, but it will also be used to build a more resilient group of leaders to protect and serve the City,” said Missouri City Emergency Management Coordinator Dakota Duncan. “This grant will enable us to bring in the appropriate instructors to achieve a successful operating and overall preparedness level.”

The Rebuild Texas Fund supports organizations across all five regions impacted by Hurricane Harvey and provides services in six focus areas: community and economic development; health; housing; education and childcare; transportation and workforce; and capital for rebuilding small businesses.

“We are excited to give Missouri City this grant to continue our collective mission of helping communities rebuild after Hurricane Harvey,” said Neeraj Aggerwal, Director of Rebuild Texas Fund. “We know that rebuilding requires strong, creative partners from business, government, non-profit and philanthropy working together, and are excited to see how Missouri City’s project positively impacts the community.”

For more information, to apply for a Rebuild Texas Fund grant, or to learn more about how you can help our neighbors in need, please visit www.rebuildtx.org. Residents may learn more about Missouri City’s Office of Emergency Management, learn tips for how to prepare and stay safe during Hurricane Season and sign up for emergency alerts at www.missouricityready.com.

