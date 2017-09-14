City, DEA to Partner Again on Oct. 28 for Drug ‘Take Back’ Day

The City will again partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration to accept unwanted medication free of charge at a National Drug “Take Back” event, providing residents the opportunity to safely dispose of their expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. Residents may drop off their unwanted medication on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Missouri City Police Department, 3849 Cartwright Rd.

As the misuse of prescription medications continues to rise, events such as this provide an easy, anonymous way for residents to dispose of drugs. Residents are cautioned against flushing unwanted medications or putting them in the garbage as both methods pose potential safety and health hazards. Flushing drugs may pollute the water supply and throwing prescriptions in the trash makes them accessible to thieves, pets and wildlife, which could result in accidental poisonings and overdoses.

For updates, please watch the City website: www.missouricitytx.gov, like us on Facebook—fb/MissouriCityTX, follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat—@MissouriCityTX, and watch Missouri City Television (Ch. 16 on Comcast and Ch. 99 on AT&T U-verse).