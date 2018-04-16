City Accepting Applications for 2018 Police & Fire Academy

Image courtesy of Missouri City
What:
Public Safety officials invite citizens to join the Police & Fire Academy to experience the behind-the-scenes prospective of what, why and how our police officers and firefighters do their jobs. |Apply Today
|
When: Classes will begin on Tuesday, May 8 and will be held every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m.
Where: Public Safety Headquarters, 3849 Cartwright Rd.
For more information about Missouri City, please watch the City website: www.missouricitytx.gov, like us on Facebook—fb/MissouriCityTX, follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat—@MissouriCityTX and watch Missouri City Television (Ch. 16 on Comcast and Ch. 99 on AT&T U-verse).
Missouri City Police & Fire Academy