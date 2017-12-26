Home » News » Local » CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING DECEMBER 26, 2017 – JANUARY 15, 2018

HOUSTON – Residents can recycle their trees by dropping them off at one of twenty six (26) free, drop-off recycling sites located throughout Houston. The program runs from December 26, 2017 to January 15, 2018. In addition to the drop-off locations, residents with City of Houston collection services may place their tree curbside on their scheduled Tree Waste day to be recycled. The trees must have all decorations, ornaments, tinsel, lights and stands removed. Flocked trees cannot be recycled. Trees may be dropped off at the following twenty six (26) locations city-wide:

OPEN Wednesday – Sunday 9am to 6pm

OPEN Monday – Saturday 8am to 5pm, CLOSED Monday, January 1, 2018

OPEN DAILY, 9am to 6pm

  • Kingwood – Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive
  • Doss Park (gates close at 5) – 2500 Frick Road
  • Memorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5) – 7300 Memorial Drive
  • T.C. Jester Park – 4200 T.C. Jester West
  • Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off –HWY 3@ Brantley Road

LIVING EARTH will be closed Saturday, December 25, 2017 and
Monday, January 1, 2018
MON-FRI 7:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday 7:00am – 12pm

  • Living Earth – 5802 Crawford Rd.
  • Living Earth – 1503 Industrial Drive
  • Living Earth – 1700 HWY 90A East
  • Living Earth – 12202 Cutten Road
  • Living Earth – 16138 Highway 6
  • Living Earth – 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
  • Living Earth – 27733 Katy Freeway
  • Living Earth – 10310 Beaumont Highway
  • Living Earth – 17555 I-45 South
  • Living Earth – 20611 US Hwy 59
  • Living Earth – 1000 FM 1266
  • Living Earth – 16717 Katy Freeway
  • Living Earth – 16955 Katy-Hockley Rd
  • Living Earth – 9306 FM 523 (Lake Jackson)

For more information about the City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department and its services, residents may check online at www.houstonsolidwaste.org, like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/houstonsolidwaste, follow us on twitter @houstontrash or call 3-1-1, the City of Houston’s Customer Service Helpline.

