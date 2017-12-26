CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING DECEMBER 26, 2017 – JANUARY 15, 2018

- Home
HOUSTON – Residents can recycle their trees by dropping them off at one of twenty six (26) free, drop-off recycling sites located throughout Houston. The program runs from December 26, 2017 to January 15, 2018. In addition to the drop-off locations, residents with City of Houston collection services may place their tree curbside on their scheduled Tree Waste day to be recycled. The trees must have all decorations, ornaments, tinsel, lights and stands removed. Flocked trees cannot be recycled. Trees may be dropped off at the following twenty six (26) locations city-wide:
OPEN Wednesday – Sunday 9am to 6pm
OPEN Monday – Saturday 8am to 5pm, CLOSED Monday, January 1, 2018
OPEN DAILY, 9am to 6pm
LIVING EARTH will be closed Saturday, December 25, 2017 and
Monday, January 1, 2018
MON-FRI 7:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday 7:00am – 12pm
For more information about the City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department and its services, residents may check online at www.houstonsolidwaste.org, like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/houstonsolidwaste, follow us on twitter @houstontrash or call 3-1-1, the City of Houston’s Customer Service Helpline.
The Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) provides solid waste services to the citizens of Houston through the collection, disposal and recycling of discarded material in a manner that is safe, efficient, environmentally sound and cost-effective. media release text here]