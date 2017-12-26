CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING DECEMBER 26, 2017 – JANUARY 15, 2018

HOUSTON – Residents can recycle their trees by dropping them off at one of twenty six (26) free, drop-off recycling sites located throughout Houston. The program runs from December 26, 2017 to January 15, 2018. In addition to the drop-off locations, residents with City of Houston collection services may place their tree curbside on their scheduled Tree Waste day to be recycled. The trees must have all decorations, ornaments, tinsel, lights and stands removed. Flocked trees cannot be recycled. Trees may be dropped off at the following twenty six (26) locations city-wide:

OPEN Wednesday – Sunday 9am to 6pm

OPEN Monday – Saturday 8am to 5pm, CLOSED Monday, January 1, 2018

Westpark Consumer Recycling Center – 5900 Westpark

OPEN DAILY, 9am to 6pm

Kingwood – Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive

Doss Park (gates close at 5) – 2500 Frick Road

Memorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5) – 7300 Memorial Drive

T.C. Jester Park – 4200 T.C. Jester West

Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off –HWY 3@ Brantley Road

LIVING EARTH will be closed Saturday, December 25, 2017 and

Monday, January 1, 2018

MON-FRI 7:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday 7:00am – 12pm

Living Earth – 5802 Crawford Rd.

Living Earth – 1503 Industrial Drive

Living Earth – 1700 HWY 90A East

Living Earth – 12202 Cutten Road

Living Earth – 16138 Highway 6

Living Earth – 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E

Living Earth – 27733 Katy Freeway

Living Earth – 10310 Beaumont Highway

Living Earth – 17555 I-45 South

Living Earth – 20611 US Hwy 59

Living Earth – 1000 FM 1266

Living Earth – 16717 Katy Freeway

Living Earth – 16955 Katy-Hockley Rd

Living Earth – 9306 FM 523 (Lake Jackson)

