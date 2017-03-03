Children’s Art Contest Celebrates Mental Health and Seeks Entries

HOUSTON, TX (February 28, 2017)–Art sparks the brains of children and young people. In fact, it improves their mental health. Children 5-14 years old are invited to show their creativity and their own understanding of mental health by entering the 2017 #HTXMentalHealth Children’s Art Contest themed, “How I Feel About Myself.”

Children from the Greater Houston area, Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Brazoria, Galveston, Liberty, Waller, Chambers, and Austin counties, are eligible to participate. There is no cost to participate. Complete contest details and entry forms can be found on the contest website at http://htxmentalhealth.weebly.com/. The deadline to submit artwork is April 1, 2017.

Two artists from each age level category will receive more than $300 in prizes including gift cards, museum passes, bowling passes, zoo tickets, art classes, roller skating, ice skating and art supplies. Awardees will also receive recognition at a reception in their honor, and have their artwork featured in a gallery display at The Health Museum. A digital gallery of the of all participants’ artwork will appear on the contest website.

The #HTXMentalHealth Children’s Art Contest is a project of the Center for School Behavioral Health at Mental Health America of Greater Houston and Nick Finnegan Counseling Center. Now in its 3rd year, the contest celebrates National Children’s Mental Health Day (May 4) and Greater Houston Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week (May 7-13).

For more about the #HTXMentalHealth Children’s Art Contest, please contact: Traci Patterson, Director of Communications at Mental Health America of Greater Houston at tpatterson@mhahouston.org or Paige Roane, Community Relations Specialist at Nick Finnegan Counseling Center at PRoane@finnegancounseling.org.