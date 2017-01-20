Chief of Police Hosted Public Safety Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19

Consul General of People’s Republic of China, Ambassador Li Qiangmin, hosted a public safety town hall meeting on January 19 at the Chinese Community Center, which was attended by over 300 people.

A Chinese national working for China’s petroleum company in west Houston was a random robbery victim on December 26th; the woman was shot and died of her injuries while returning to her apartment complex around 11 p.m. Consul General Li later met with Houston Chief of Police Acevedo to urge that this case be quickly resolved.

Other participants included: Catherine Le from U.S. Congressman Al Green’s office; Sakina Lanig and Joseph Le from County Commissioner Rodney Ellis’ office; Josh Phanco, Assistant District Attorney; Shekira Dennis, Community Outreach Coordinator from District Attorney Kim Ogg’s office; Soren Valverde from Council Member Steve Le’s office; Mark Hubenak from Westchase Management District; Chi-mei Lin, Executive Director of the Chinese Community Center; Kenneth Li, Board Chair, Southwest Management District along with board members Stephen Le, Jr. and Steve Moore, Chair of the District’s Public Safety Committee.

IMPORTANT SAFETY TIPS:

Crime Prevention: Jugging

“Jugging” is when a robber follows someone leaving a bank, bank drive-through, or ATM and robs them or their vehicle at a later stop.

To Protect Yourself: