Chief of Police Hosted Public Safety Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19

Consul General of People’s Republic of China, Ambassador Li Qiangmin, hosted a public safety town hall meeting on January 19 at the Chinese Community Center, which was attended by over 300 people.
A Chinese national working for China’s petroleum company in west Houston was a random robbery victim on December 26th; the woman was shot and died of her injuries while returning to her apartment complex around 11 p.m. Consul General Li later met with Houston Chief of Police Acevedo to urge that this case be quickly resolved.
Other participants included: Catherine Le from U.S. Congressman Al Green’s office; Sakina Lanig and Joseph Le from County Commissioner Rodney Ellis’ office; Josh Phanco, Assistant District Attorney; Shekira Dennis, Community Outreach Coordinator from District Attorney Kim Ogg’s office; Soren Valverde from Council Member Steve Le’s office; Mark Hubenak from Westchase Management District; Chi-mei Lin, Executive Director of the Chinese Community Center; Kenneth Li, Board Chair, Southwest Management District along with board members Stephen Le, Jr. and Steve Moore, Chair of the District’s Public Safety Committee.
City of Houston’s Chief of Police Art Acevedo, co-hosted the town hall meeting. On December 26th, a Chinese female was shot and killed from a robbery in west Houston. HPD investigators arrested and charged a suspect on January 12th. Pictured from L: Council Member Mike Laster, Council Member Brenda Stardig, State Representative Gene Wu, Consul General Li Qiangmin, Chief Acevedo (standing), Deputy Consul General Liu Hongmei, Assistant Chief Mattie Provost, Executive Assistant Chief Michael Dirden, Executive Assistant Chief Finner, and Deputy Director Larry Yium.
Houston Police Department: (standing) Officer Jimmy Chau and Officer Muzaffar Siddiqi
IMPORTANT SAFETY TIPS:
Crime Prevention: Jugging
“Jugging” is when a robber follows someone leaving a bank, bank drive-through, or ATM and robs them or their vehicle at a later stop.
To Protect Yourself:
- Look for suspicious vehicles: backed into bank parking spaces, with dark windows, no front license plate, or suspicious looking occupant(s).
- Avoid any indication that you are carrying cash.
- Check your rear view mirror frequently to see if you are being followed and, if so, call 9-1-1 while driving to a police station.
- Avoid driving home since “juggers” may have used your license plate number to get your home address.
- Please also call 9-1-1 if you think you see someone else being “jugged.”
