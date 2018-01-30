Celebrating African American Heritage Month at the Houston Public Library

- Home
- Lifestyle
- Community
- News
- Columnists
- Video
- Events
- Contact
- Classifieds – Main
- Advertise
HOUSTON – Celebrate African American history as it comes alive at the Houston Public Library (HPL) through the voices and vision of writers, artists and leaders. Through the power and inspiration of poetry, documentary films, live performances and critical conversations, HPL honors and celebrates the heritage, culture and contributions of notable individuals. The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. will also be remembered on the 50th anniversary year of his passing (April 4, 1968).
All events are free and open to the public. Visit www.houstonlibrary.org/events-at-hpl to see more programs and events that are occurring this season!
HPL brings Nikki Giovanni this February
HPLQ – (Houston Public Library Quarterly) an Author Series Presents:
Nikki Giovanni – A Discussion on her book A Good Cry: What We Learn from Tears and Laughter
Thursday, February 15 | 7:30 PM
Cullen Performance Hall on UH Central Campus | 4300 University Blvd., 77204 | 832-393-1652
With A Good Cry: What We Learn from Tears and Laughter, Giovanni reveals the joy and peril of aging, and pays tribute to the poets, thinkers and students that hold court inside her mind and heart.
Seating is open and is first come, first served. www.houstonlibrary.org/hplq
LECTURES
Living in Freedman’s Town: African American Collections
Thursday, February 15 | 6:00 PM
The African American Library at the Gregory School | 1300 Victor St. 77019 | 832-393-1440
For questions, please contact HMRC at TXR.Reference@houstontx.gov or the African American Library at 832-393-1440.
Critical Conversations
Where Do We Go from Here?
Looking to 2036 \with a special focus on Houston’s “Bicentennial Child” through a three-part series on equality, equity and ethics
FILM DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Living Room at Your Library Presents:
This Is Our Home, It is Not For Sale
A Documentary Film Screening
King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis
Saturday, February 3, 2018 | 1 PM
Collier Neighborhood Library | 6200 Pinemont, 77062 | 832-393-1740
I Am Not Your Negro – Film Documentary
THE THEATER COMES TO HPL
Bright Star Theater Presents: Frederick Douglass
Experience the powerful story of the life and legacy of abolitionist, writer, and statesman Frederick Douglass on the 200th anniversary year of his birth.
Bright Star Theater Presents: Freedom Songs: The Music of Black History
In this production, the stories behind famous and forgotten hymns, work songs, and musical styles are brought to life by an energetic cast of actors!
Ensemble Theater Presents:
A Sneak-Peak of Their Main Stage Production
Fetch Clay, Make Man
The play is set on the eve of the Cassius Clay―Sonny Liston rematch, and based on the friendship between the actor Stepin Fetchit and Cassius Clay―soon to become Muhammad Ali. Fetch Clay, Make Man explores how each handled a life in the public eye as black men in their respective eras.
Saturday, February 3, 2018 | 3:30 PM
The African American Library at the Gregory School | 1300 Victor St. 77019 | 832-393-1440
TRACE YOUR ANCESTRY
DNA and the African-American Experience:
Creating networks to identify family connections
Saturday, February 10, 2018 | 10:30 – 11:30
Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research | 5300 Caroline, 77004 | 832-393-2600
Space is limited. Reservations required or please call 832-393-2600. Program for adults and teens ages 13-18 years
African-American Heritage Day with Guest Speaker Tim Pinnick
Saturday, February 24, 2018 | 10:30AM – 3:15PM
Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research | 5300 Caroline, 77004 | 832-393-2600
Space is limited. Reservations required. Space is limited. Please call 832-393-2600 with questions. Adults/Teens.
NEW EXHIBIT!
Chasing Perfection: An Exhibit on Legendary John S. Chase, FAIA, NOMAC
January 23 – June 2, 2018
About the Houston Public Library
The Houston Public Library (HPL) operates 35 neighborhood libraries, four HPL Express Libraries, a Central Library, the Houston Metropolitan Research Center, the Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research, The African American Library at the Gregory School, and the Parent Resource Library located in the Children’s Museum of Houston. With more than eight million visits per year in person and online, HPL is committed to excellent customer service and equitable access to information and programs by providing library customers with free use of a diverse collection of printed materials and electronic resources, Internet, laptop and computer use, and a variety of database and reference resources with live assistance online 24/7.
For further information, visit the Houston Public Library at www.houstonlibrary.org, on Twitter @houstonlibrary, on Facebook – houstonlibrary or call 832-393-1313.