Celebrating African American Heritage Month at the Houston Public Library

HOUSTON – Celebrate African American history as it comes alive at the Houston Public Library (HPL) through the voices and vision of writers, artists and leaders. Through the power and inspiration of poetry, documentary films, live performances and critical conversations, HPL honors and celebrates the heritage, culture and contributions of notable individuals. The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. will also be remembered on the 50th anniversary year of his passing (April 4, 1968).

All events are free and open to the public. Visit www.houstonlibrary.org/events-at-hpl to see more programs and events that are occurring this season!

HPL brings Nikki Giovanni this February

HPLQ – (Houston Public Library Quarterly) an Author Series Presents:

Nikki Giovanni – A Discussion on her book A Good Cry: What We Learn from Tears and Laughter

Thursday, February 15 | 7:30 PM

Cullen Performance Hall on UH Central Campus | 4300 University Blvd., 77204 | 832-393-1652

With A Good Cry: What We Learn from Tears and Laughter, Giovanni reveals the joy and peril of aging, and pays tribute to the poets, thinkers and students that hold court inside her mind and heart.

Seating is open and is first come, first served. www.houstonlibrary.org/hplq

LECTURES

Living in Freedman’s Town: African American Collections

Thursday, February 15 | 6:00 PM

The African American Library at the Gregory School | 1300 Victor St. 77019 | 832-393-1440

For questions, please contact HMRC at TXR.Reference@houstontx.gov or the African American Library at 832-393-1440.

Critical Conversations

Where Do We Go from Here?

Looking to 2036 \with a special focus on Houston’s “Bicentennial Child” through a three-part series on equality, equity and ethics

Equity – The Process

Wednesday, February 28 | 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Central Library (Program Place) | 500 McKinney St., 77002

Wednesday, February 28 | 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Central Library (Program Place) | 500 McKinney St., 77002

Ethics – The Pathway

Tuesday, March 27 | 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

University of St. Thomas

Houston Matters. Watch HPL’s very own Larry Payne discuss this very timely series on

FILM DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Living Room at Your Library Presents:

This Is Our Home, It is Not For Sale

A Documentary Film Screening

Thursday, February 22 | 6 PM – 9:30 PM

The African American Library at the Gregory School | 1300 Victor St. 77019 | 832-393-1440

Saturday, February 24 | 1 PM – 4:30 PM

Central Library (Program Place) | 500 McKinney St., 77004 | 832-393-1313

Central Library (Program Place) | 500 McKinney St., 77004 | 832-393-1313

King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis

Saturday, February 3, 2018 | 1 PM

Collier Neighborhood Library | 6200 Pinemont, 77062 | 832-393-1740

I Am Not Your Negro – Film Documentary

Saturday, February 17, 2018 | 2 PM – 4 PM

The African American Library at the Gregory School | 1300 Victor St. 77019 | 832-393-1440

Saturday, February 8, 2018 | 5 PM

Carnegie Neighborhood Library and Center for Learning | 1050 Quitman, 77009 | 832-393-1720

Carnegie Neighborhood Library and Center for Learning | 1050 Quitman, 77009 | 832-393-1720

Saturday, February 10, 2018 | 1 PM

Collier Neighborhood Library | 6200 Pinemont, 77062 | 832-393-1740

Collier Neighborhood Library | 6200 Pinemont, 77062 | 832-393-1740

THE THEATER COMES TO HPL

Bright Star Theater Presents: Frederick Douglass

Experience the powerful story of the life and legacy of abolitionist, writer, and statesman Frederick Douglass on the 200th anniversary year of his birth.

Saturday, February 24, 2018 | 11 AM

Stimley-Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library | 7007 West Fuqua, 77489 | 832-393-2370

Saturday, February 24, 2018 | 2 PM

The African American Library at the Gregory School | 1300 Victor St. 77019 | 832-393-1440

The African American Library at the Gregory School | 1300 Victor St. 77019 | 832-393-1440

Saturday, February 24, 2018 |4 PM

Freed Montrose Neighborhood Library | 4100 Montrose, 77006 | 832-393-1800

Freed Montrose Neighborhood Library | 4100 Montrose, 77006 | 832-393-1800

Bright Star Theater Presents: Freedom Songs: The Music of Black History

In this production, the stories behind famous and forgotten hymns, work songs, and musical styles are brought to life by an energetic cast of actors!

Thursday, February 22, 2018 | 3 PM

Mancuso Neighborhood Library | 6767 Belfort, 77087 | 832-393-1920

Thursday, February 22, 2018 | 6 PM

Bracewell Neighborhood Library | 9002 Kingspoint Dr., 77075 | 832-393-2580

Bracewell Neighborhood Library | 9002 Kingspoint Dr., 77075 | 832-393-2580

Monday, February 23, 2018 | 3:30 PM

Moody Neighborhood Library | 9525 Irvington, 77076 | 832-393-1950

Moody Neighborhood Library | 9525 Irvington, 77076 | 832-393-1950

Ensemble Theater Presents:

A Sneak-Peak of Their Main Stage Production

Fetch Clay, Make Man

The play is set on the eve of the Cassius Clay―Sonny Liston rematch, and based on the friendship between the actor Stepin Fetchit and Cassius Clay―soon to become Muhammad Ali. Fetch Clay, Make Man explores how each handled a life in the public eye as black men in their respective eras.

Saturday, February 3, 2018 | 3:30 PM

The African American Library at the Gregory School | 1300 Victor St. 77019 | 832-393-1440

TRACE YOUR ANCESTRY

DNA and the African-American Experience:

Creating networks to identify family connections

Saturday, February 10, 2018 | 10:30 – 11:30

Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research | 5300 Caroline, 77004 | 832-393-2600

Space is limited. Reservations required or please call 832-393-2600. Program for adults and teens ages 13-18 years

African-American Heritage Day with Guest Speaker Tim Pinnick

Saturday, February 24, 2018 | 10:30AM – 3:15PM

Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research | 5300 Caroline, 77004 | 832-393-2600

Space is limited. Reservations required. Space is limited. Please call 832-393-2600 with questions. Adults/Teens.

NEW EXHIBIT!

Chasing Perfection: An Exhibit on Legendary John S. Chase, FAIA, NOMAC

January 23 – June 2, 2018

The Work and Life of Architect John S. Chase

The Julia Ideson Building | 550 McKinney St., 77002 | 832-393-1662

The Legacy of Architect John S. Chase

The African American Library at the Gregory School | 1300 Victor St. 77019 | 832-393-1440

The African American Library at the Gregory School | 1300 Victor St. 77019 | 832-393-1440

