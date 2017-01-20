CDBG Applications for Projects Beginning July 1, 2017 Are Available, Will Be Accepted Through March 10

Missouri City’s annual Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications for projects beginning July 1, 2017 are now available and will be accepted through the 5 p.m., Friday, March 10 deadline.

“CDBG funds are granted through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development [HUD] and target programs and/or projects geared toward assisting low- and moderate-income persons by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and expanding economic opportunity,” Grants Coordinator LaToya Ricketts said. “Programs and projects must meet HUD’s national objectives and criteria to be eligible.”

The City’s strategic five-year Consolidated Plan, which is required by HUD, has established the following five priority areas for CDBG funds:

ü Education of youth and adults

ü Health and welfare services for children

ü Senior/adult services

ü Disabled population services

ü Homeless services

Missouri City’s estimated CDBG allocation for Program Year (PY) 2017-2018 is approximately $300,000. Funding for public service activities is capped at 15 percent of the City’s annual allocation.

The CDBG funds application may be obtained on the City’s website: www.missouricitytx.gov, or in-person at the Development Services Department, 1522 Texas Pkwy. More information is available on the CDBG page of the City website: http://bit.ly/2j8cTJq.

A public hearing and informational meeting to help guide applicants through the process and answer questions will be held by staff at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Old Municipal Courtroom in the City Hall Complex, 1522 Texas Pkwy.

A second public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 3, will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 1522 Texas Pkwy.