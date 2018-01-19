Boil Water Notice Rescinded

On January 17, 2018, the City of Pearland (PWS 0200008), issued a boil Water Notice in conformance with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regulations. The Boil Water Notice was issued to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the City of Pearland’s public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The City of Pearland’s water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the pressure and quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of January 18, 2018. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City of Pearland Public Works Department at 281.652.1900 or visit the City’s website at pearlandtx.gov.