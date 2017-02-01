Asian American Health Coalition dba HOPE Clinic Receives $55,000 Grant from Avon Breast Health Outreach Program for Breast Cancer [Awareness] Program Local Organization Recognized With Support From National Program

Houston, TX/January 5, 2017 – The Avon Breast Health Outreach Program has awarded a $55,000 one-year grant to Asian American Health Coalition dba HOPE Clinic (AAHC-HOPE) to increase awareness of the life-saving benefits of early detection of breast cancer and/or other program mission. It is the tenth year that the program has received funding from the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade to support its work on this important health issue, for repeat grants only and in recognition of the program’s excellence.

The Phoenix Project, which is the breast health program at AAHC-HOPE will educate Houston area women and refer them to low-cost or free mammograms and clinical breast exams in their own communities or other program components. The vital program will also briefly describe other services or interesting aspects of your program and why it is important to your community in particular.

Since 2007, the Phoenix Project at AAHC-HOPE has reached more than 300,000 women with information about the importance of early detection of breast cancer and has referred almost 6,000 women for mammograms and clinical breast exams and/or other programmatic achievements.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, 231,840 new cases of breast cancer will be detected in Texas this year and 40,290 lives will be lost. While advances have been made in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure, early detection still affords the best opportunity for successful treatment. Programs such as the Phoenix Project help ensure that all women have access to early detection information and options, even poor and medically underserved women.

“We are proud that the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade shares our mission and has chosen to support our program. With these funds we will be able to better serve the hard to reach population and provide them with access to care while saving lives through mammograms,” said Cathy Phan, Health Initiatives Project Manager, the Phoenix Project, AAHC-HOPE.

Since 1993, the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade has awarded more than 1,800 grants to community-based breast health programs across the United States, including the Phoenix Project at AAHC HOPE. The Avon Breast Cancer Crusade awards funding to beneficiaries ranging from leading cancer centers to community-based grassroots breast health programs to support breast cancer research and access to care. Many programs are dedicated to educating underserved women about breast cancer and linking them to early detection screening services. Visit avonbhop.org for more information.

The Avon Breast Health Outreach Program is administered by Cicatelli Associates Inc. to support community-based, non-profit breast health programs across the country. The Fund’s National Advisory Board selected the Phoenix Project at AAHC-HOPE as one of 56 new grant recipients nationwide in the 2017 cycle of Avon Breast Health Outreach Program grants. These organizations were chosen based on their ability to effectively reach women, particularly minority, low-income, and older women, who are often medically underserved.

For more information on the Phoenix Project at AAHC-HOPE, please call Cathy Phan at 713-773-0803 ext. 140. To learn more about the Avon Breast Health Outreach Program, visit www.avonbhop.org