Annual Police Report: City Streets Safest In 5 Years and Innovative Strategies Resulted in Steep Declines in Crimes











Innovative strategies, community partnerships and prevention programs have helped the Missouri City Police Department reduce crime to record lows citywide in the past five years, Chief Mike Berezin told City Councilmembers in a detailed presentation at their July 2 Regular Meeting.

Chief Berezin told Council that one of the department’s new programs—DDACTS (Data-Driven Approach to Crime and Traffic Safety) has been essential to achieving crime reduction goals. The initiative is aimed at reducing the incidence of crime, crashes and traffic violations by drawing on the deterrent of highly visible traffic enforcement and the knowledge that crime often involves the use of motor vehicles. “DDACTS relies on prompt collection and analysis of data to provide actionable reports that inform tactical and strategic decisions and integrates location-based crime and traffic data to establish efficient methods for deploying law enforcement and other resources,” Berezin said.

The department’s public safety initiatives were so effective that many of the worst felonies, classified as Part 1 crimes, dropped double digits over the past five years.

The City’s crime statistics are compiled and reported as part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s nationwide Uniform Crime Reporting Program, which classifies Part I crimes as such:

Against a Person: Against a Property: Murder Burglary Rape Larceny Robbery Auto Theft Aggravated Assault Arson

The UCR method is a cooperative statistical effort of more than 18,000 City, university/college, county, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies voluntarily reporting their crime figures to the FBI. For consistency in comparisons to cities locally and nationwide statistics are compiled using UCR, which records only the most serious crime in any incident. The FBI uses the system to publish an annual report on the state of crime across the country.

In his comprehensive overview on July 2, Chief Berezin said MCPD currently employs 105 sworn officers and 44 civilian staff and he shared the following public safety statistics with Members:

2016 vs. 2017 Violent Crime:

2016 vs. 2017 Property Crime:

2017 Property Crime Compared to 5-Year Average:

“This data reflects the unwavering commitment of our entire department, sworn and unsworn personnel, collaborating on a daily basis to protect the citizens and keep City streets safe,” Berezin said. “We’re able to effectively serve residents and businesses due to a number of factors such as the support of Council and management, proactive leadership of the command staff, ongoing training, strategic recruiting, long-standing partnerships and outreach initiatives like National Night Out.”

In addition to considerably curtailing crimes against people and property, in the past year, Missouri City’s Finest also earned a number of grants:

Ø The criminal Justice Division of the Office of the Governor through the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) funded a grant that was used to purchase three mobile automatic license plate recognition systems;

Ø K9’s 4 Cops presented MCPD its third grant that went toward recruiting a new canine partner, who is named Samu;

Ø The Office of the Governor presented MCPD a Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) grant of $50,000 that was used to purchase a mobile surveillance trailer;

Ø The Texas Department of Transportation presented the department about $45,000 to help STEP up (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) enforcement of traffic laws;

Ø The Department of Justice presented the department $14,794 to offset the cost of purchasing bulletproof vests;

Ø The Office of the Governor presented MCPD a $13,165 grant for rifle resistant body armor. The monies will be used to replace SWAT vests that are due to expire this year; and

Ø TxDOT awarded the department $5,000 for participation in its “Click It or Ticket” (CIOT) program that works to increase the use of seat belts in all passenger vehicles and trucks.

In addition to managing its crime prevention initiatives, the department hosted its annual awards ceremony, saluting the following officers:

Ø Sgt. Tracy Cox: Officer of the Year

Ø Officer Treveon Buchanan: Rookie of the Year

Ø Telecommunications Officer Tracy Vives: Telecommunicator of the Year

Ø Recognition & Compliance Program Coordinator Rachel Murray: Civilian of the Year

Ø Det. Lisa Yates-Porrovecchio: Detective of the Year

Ø Code Enforcement Inspector III Paul McKeever: Code Enforcement Officer of the Year

MCPD annual award winners, from left: Cox, Buchanan, Vives, Murray, Yates-Porrovecchio and McKeever.

The following officers were also recognized with MCPD annual awards:

Ø Officer Nicholas Ibanez: Meritorious Service & Excellent Police Duty

Ø Officer Stephen Deliphose: Excellent Police Duty

Ø Officer Benil Koshy: Meritorious Service

Ø Officer Alyssa Densmore: Excellent Police Duty

Ø Officer Daniel Olivo: Excellent Police Duty

MCPD annual award winners, from left: Ibanez, Deliphose, Koshy, Densmore and Olivo.

In another nod to MCPD’s exemplary standards and performance, Chief Berezin told Council that the department earned “Re-Recognized Accreditation Status” again in 2017; its third designation.

“This stays in line with the vision Council and management has set for the department to be known and recognized as a superior municipal organization,” Berezin said. “Roughly 2,000 municipal police organizations are eligible for this recognition, only 146 have been recognized, only 58 have been recognized twice and only 23 in the State have been recognized three times and the Missouri City Police Department is among those.”

The accreditation program is conducted by the Texas Police Chiefs Association, which audits agencies to gauge their compliance with 164 Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices. These practices were developed by state law enforcement professionals to assist entities in the efficient and effective delivery of service, the reduction of risk and the protection of individual’s rights.

“The safety of our citizens and the community at-large is a top priority for our City and I commend Chief Berezin and his team for using innovative programs like DDACTS, for earning the competitive re-accreditation designation, for their transparency in reporting and for the high quality of service they provide to our residents and businesses,” City Manager Anthony Snipes said.

Snipes added that “each of our officers works hard on a daily basis and uses a combination of intelligence-led policing tools and good old-fashioned police work to protect our city. They have a strong commitment to the community and do a great job of ensuring citizens are safe and serviced quickly.”

To view Chief Berezin’s full presentation to City Council, visit the City’s website.

In the coming year, the Police Department will work to further deter crime using DDACTS and the following tools to target all offenses:

Ø Crime Watch programs, which encourage homeowners to report suspicious persons or activities;

Ø High-tech, user-friendly tools that can be accessed by visiting the department’s website: www.missouricitypolice.org and offer safety resources such as: Home Security Inspections, Vacation House Watch, Community Crime Map—a free, national database that allows residents to monitor offenses citywide, and a SeeClickFix link through which residents may report code enforcement concerns;

Ø A Crime Tip Form (anonymous); submissions are received by officers in the Criminal Investigation Division; and

Ø Community Outreach programs such as Coffee with a Cop, Drug Take Back Day, public safety presentations at homeowners’ association meetings, the Citizens’ Police & Fire Academy, Stuff the Squad Car & Fire Truck, the Break the Chain Basketball Tournament, the Survival of the Fittest Softball Tournament and more.

