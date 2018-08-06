Adams Street Construction Update

On Monday, Aug. 6, Missouri City’s contractor will close the Kirkwood Drive and Adams Street intersection to all traffic.

Traffic control devices will be set up, and a detour route via Overland Street will be set up. It is anticipated that this intersection will be closed for 30 days. Residents travelling through this area should expect traffic delays during construction.

Eastbound travel from 5th Street to Overland Street and Martin Lane will remain open.

The Adams Street project will reconstruct the roadway and install new sidewalks between Texas Parkway and 5th Street; RG Miller was selected for design. This segment of roadway was identified in the City-wide Pavement Evaluation as being one of the streets in need of total reconstruction.

The construction contract was authorized by Council on Aug. 7, 2017 to Triple B Service. The total estimated project cost is $2.37 million.

Learn about other ongoing Missouri City construction projects.

