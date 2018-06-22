78TH SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS OF THE AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION IN ORLANDO JUNE 22-26

HOUSTON – (EMBARGOED UNTIL 2 P.M. EDT MONDAY, JUNE 25) – The American Diabetes Association is holding a big conference in Orlando starting today and UTHealth’s own Nitha Mathew Joseph, Ph.D., is one of the presenters. Dr. Mathew Joseph did a statistical analysis of 1,000 plus people who moved to the United States from India and the results are unsettling. Their already high risk of diabetes and heart disease went even higher when they adopted the American lifestyle of a high calorie diet and not that much exercise. The silver living is that their doctors can now use this information to develop interventions.