2017 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS IN HOUSTON

INDIANAPOLIS–The NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Committee announced 22 teams and six individuals that will participate in the 2017 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships.

Eighteen conferences have been granted automatic qualification and the remaining four teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the remaining independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.

The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six (6) individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.

The championships will be conducted May 9-12 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Harris County-Houston Sports Authority will serve as hosts.