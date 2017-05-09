2017 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS IN HOUSTON

INDIANAPOLIS–The NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Committee announced 22 teams and six individuals that will participate in the 2017 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships.
Eighteen conferences have been granted automatic qualification and the remaining four teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the remaining independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.
The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six (6) individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.
The championships will be conducted May 9-12 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Harris County-Houston Sports Authority will serve as hosts.
The selected teams and individuals are listed below:
TEAMS
1. George Fox University
2. Williams College
3. Rhodes College
4. New York University
5. The University of Texas at Tyler
6. Wittenberg University
7. Amherst College
8. Carleton College
9. Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps
10. St. Catherine University
11. Illinois Wesleyan University
12. University of the South
13. Hope College
14. University of Wisconsin-Stout
15. Central College (Iowa)
16. Gettysburg College
17. University of Mount Union
18. Hanover College
19. Aurora University
20. Thomas More College
21. Eastern University
22. The College of St. Scholastica
INDIVIDUALS
1. Carolyn Ordian, University of Redlands
2. Sydney Weaver, Berry College
3. Christina Herbert, Bridgewater College
4. Liza Freed, Washington and Lee University
5. Samantha Haubenstock, Washington University in St. Louis
6. Johnna Beehner, Methodist University
In 2017, Rhodes College won its second NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championship in program history and their second in the last three years with a combined score of 904 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. Runner-up honors went to The University of Texas at Tyler (919). George Fox University and Wittenberg University shared third place with 920 team totals. University of Redlands sophomore Caroline Ordian earned medalist honors with a one-shot victory over Macy Hubbard from Wittenberg.
2017 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS