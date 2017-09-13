2017 National Night Out Celebrations Planned For Saturday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 3

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the “Show Me City” once again will be promoting and participating in National Night Out celebrations as citizens, elected officials, first responders and stakeholders partner for year 34 of the community unity event that promotes safe streets.

Crime prevention through the City’s proactive public safety initiatives will be a central theme citywide as neighborhoods host block parties to showcase their support of Missouri City firefighters and police officers.

The Show Me City’s Eighth Annual Pre-National Night Out “Kick Off” block party will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Missouri City Police Mini-Station, 1703-A Texas Pkwy.

Then, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, cities statewide will officially observe National Night Out. Citizens will begin an evening of celebrations at 5 p.m. in the Target parking lot on Highway 6 at Murphy Road. Afterward, they will join neighbors at community block parties.

Members of the Fire & Rescue Services and the Police Department, including the SWAT, Bike Patrol and K9 Units, will attend both events to greet participants and hand out crime-prevention materials. Police vehicles, tactical equipment, a Ladder Truck and Rescue Boat will also be on display.

To register a block party, click this link: http://bit.ly/2wKRiNX. To receive more event details, contact Sgt. Jazton Heard, Community Liaison for the Police Department, at 281.403.5825 or jheard@missouricitytx.gov.

