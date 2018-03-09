Trump-Kim talks spark hope of nuclear detente

World powers Friday hailed the announcement of unprecedented talks between a US president and a North Korean leader, saying it offered a “glimmer of hope” of denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula.

The move is a high-stakes encounter for both US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, who have traded insults in the past and threatened to wipe out each other out.

South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong said the historic meeting would take place by the end of May.

Here is some of the global reaction:

South Korea

President Moon Jae-in said the news was “like a miracle”.

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “a united international stance, including sanctions, certainly offers a glimmer of hope.

“It would of course be wonderful if we could see an easing of tensions because… the nuclearisation in North Korea has been a source of great concern for all of us,” she said.

Britain

“Important Kim Jong Un comes in good faith ready to fulfil obligations” under UN Security Council resolutions, Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson tweeted.

“We have always been clear that we want Kim Jong Un to change path and put the welfare of his people ahead of the illegal pursuit of nuclear weapons,” a Downing Street spokesman added.

“We will continue to work closely with the US, South Korea and the international community to ensure that pressure on North Korea continues and sanctions are strictly enforced until Kim Jong Un matches his words with concrete actions.”

EU

The European Union said the meeting was a “positive development” which could “create necessary conditions towards a negotiated solution.”

Russia

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was “a step in the right direction”, stressing it was necessary to “normalise the situation around the Korean peninsula.”

IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was hoping for “concrete progress” and added it had continued to monitor the North’s nuclear programme, including through the use of satellite imagery.