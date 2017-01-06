Search for missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370 to finish in two weeks – as devastated relatives of passengers beg for hunt to continue

The hunt for missing flight MH370 will end in two weeks, Malaysia’s transport minister said on Friday, as relatives of passengers demanded authorities push on with the search.

‘We’re at the final lap within these two weeks,’ the minister, Liow Tiong Lai told reporters. ‘We hope we can find the plane.’

Liow did not specify a date but said that a tripartite meeting will be held after a final report is released when the 120,000 square kilometre (46,000 square mile) search ends.

Furious relatives of the missing passengers have called the cancellation of the search a ‘kick in the guts’.

‘Obviously ‘it’s another kick in the guts for the families,’ Danica Weeks, whose husband Paul was on board the jet told Fairfax Media.

‘We’ve had so much hope and then each time we’ve got the hope up and it’s been washed away.’

Authorities had previously said the search will end early this year. The last search vessel embarked on its final sweep across the southern Indian Ocean last month.

The Malaysian Airlines jet disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 passengers and crew.

It is believed that the Malaysian Airlines plane crashed into the Indian Ocean, but an extensive deep-sea hunt off Australia’s west coast has failed to find a single piece of debris.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB), which has been leading the search mission, said in a report last month that the Boeing jet is almost certainly not in the current search zone and may be further north.

The report was based on a review of evidence by Australian and international experts.

But Australian experts have questioned if the report’s findings are credible.

The governments of Australia, Malaysia and China, where most of the passengers were from, previously agreed to pull the plug on the operation once the current search area was fully scoured unless ‘credible new information’ emerged.

‘We cannot just base [a search] on assumptions. We need credible clues to look for the plane,’ said Liow when asked about the possibility of a search further north.